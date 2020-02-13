US auctions off $19 billion of 30 year bonds at 2.061%
WI yield at 2.068% at auction timeThe US treasury auctioned off $19 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 2.061%. That was below the WI level of 2.068% at the auction time:
- High yield 2.061%. Previous auction came in at 2.341%. The 6 month averages 2.309%
- Bid to cover 2.43x vs six-month average of 2.32x
- Dealers awarded 19.1% versus six-month average of 21.8%
- Directs 19.4% versus six-month average of 17.3%
- Indirects 61.5% versus six-month average of 60.9%
Overall is a good/very good auction with the
- Yield below the WI level signifying strong investor demand.
- The bid to cover was also better than the six-month average at 2.43x vs six-month average of 2.32x.
- The dealer percentage was also lower than expectations signifying most of the issue was distributed to outside investors and not the primary dealer community.
- The yield was a record low auction yield for the 30 year