US auctions off $19 billion of 30 year bonds at 2.061%

WI yield at 2.068% at auction time

High yield 2.061%. Previous auction came in at 2.341%. The 6 month averages 2.309%



Bid to cover 2.43x vs six-month average of 2.32x



Dealers awarded 19.1% versus six-month average of 21.8%



Directs 19.4% versus six-month average of 17.3%

Indirects 61.5% versus six-month average of 60.9% Overall is a good/very good auction with the Yield below the WI level signifying strong investor demand.

The bid to cover was also better than the six-month average at 2.43x vs six-month average of 2.32x.

The dealer percentage was also lower than expectations signifying most of the issue was distributed to outside investors and not the primary dealer community.

The yield was a record low auction yield for the 30 year

