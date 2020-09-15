US auctions off $22 billion of 20 year bonds at 1.213% vs. WI at 1.218%

WI level was at 1.218% at the auction time

High yield 1.213%. The last auction was at 1.185% last month



Bid to cover 2.39x vs. 4-month average of 2.46x.



Dealers 24% vs. a 4 month average of 23.5%.



Directs 15.3% vs. 4 month average of 13.5%.



Indirects 60.7% vs. 4 month average is 63.0%.



The yield came in lower than the WI by 0.5 basis points. Good demand.



The bid to cover was slightly lower than the 4 month average. Average demand



Dealers were saddled with about the 4 month average at 24%







Overall a C+ grade for the auction.

