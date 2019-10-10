US auctions off 30 year bond at 2.170% vs WI level of 2.169%

US auctions off $16 billion of 30 year bonds

High yield 2.17% versus WI of 2.169%



Bid to cover 2.25x vs six-month average of 2.23x

Dealers took 22.94%. vs six-month average of 27.3%

Directs 18.5% vs six-month average of 18.8%

Indirects 58.5% vs six-month average of 67.2%

the US treasury completed its refunding by selling 16 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 2.17%. That was slightly above the 2.169% level at the auction time. The bid to cover was near the six-month average. Dealers took a lower percentage than the average at 22.94% suggesting a distribution of the auction to nondealer participants.







Give the auction the C+ to B-





