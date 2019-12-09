US auctions off $38 billion of 3 year notes at 1.632%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

That is below the WI level of 1.634%

  • high yield of 1.632%. That is below the WI of 1.634%
  • bid to cover 2.56x vs six-month average of 2.48x
  • Directs 23.8% vs six-month average of 16.8%
  • Indirects 49.1% vs six-month average of 49.5%
  • Dealers take 27.1% versus six-month average of 33.7%
Overall, decent demand. The yield stopped through the WI level by a touch. The bid to cover was higher than the six-month average. Dealers took down a relatively small amount suggesting decent demand.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose