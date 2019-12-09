US auctions off $38 billion of 3 year notes at 1.632%

That is below the WI level of 1.634%

high yield of 1.632%. That is below the WI of 1.634%



bid to cover 2.56x vs six-month average of 2.48x



Directs 23.8% vs six-month average of 16.8%

Indirects 49.1% vs six-month average of 49.5%

Dealers take 27.1% versus six-month average of 33.7%

Overall, decent demand. The yield stopped through the WI level by a touch. The bid to cover was higher than the six-month average. Dealers took down a relatively small amount suggesting decent demand.





