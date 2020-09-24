US auctions off $50 billion of 7 year notes at 0.462%

WI level at auction time comes in at 0.461%

High yield 0.462%



Bid to cover 2.42x vs. 2.55 six-month average



Dealers 20.5% vs. 21.7% six-month average



Directs 16.6% vs. 13.8% six-month average



Indirects 62.8% vs. 64.5% six-month average







Overall, the yield was slightly higher than the WI. Bid to cover was less than the six-month average, but the dealers were saddled with 20.5% which is less than the 21.7% six-month average.