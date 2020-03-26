US auctions off 7 year note at a high yield of 0.680%

WI was at 0.707%





The auction stopped through by 2.7 basis points



bid to cover 2.76x vs 2.45x at the last 6 auctions



Dealers took 28.55% vs 21.1% over the last 6 auctions

Directs 9.09% versus 15.5% over the last 6 auctions

Indirects 62.35% vs 63.5% over the last 6 auctions Overall a very good auction with strong demand.

ForexLive

The US treasury auctioned off $32 billion of 7 year notes at a high yield of 0.680%. That was much better than the 0.707% WI level at the time of the auction.