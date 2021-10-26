US October consumer confidence 113.8 vs 108.3 expected

Prior was 109.3



Expectations 91.3 vs 86.6 prior



Present situation 147.4 vs 143.4 prior



Jobs hard to get 10.6 vs 13.4 prior There was a 13-year high in short-term inflation expectations. Notably along with that was a rise in intentions to buy big-ticket items. That suggests that people are no longer anticipating prices to retrace.





"Consumer confidence improved in October, reversing a three-month downward trend as concerns about the spread of the Delta variant eased," said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "While short-term inflation concerns rose to a 13-year high, the impact on confidence was muted. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all increased in October-a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth through the final months of 2021. Likewise, nearly half of respondents (47.6%) said they intend to take a vacation within the next six months-the highest level since February 2020, a reflection of the ongoing resurgence in consumers' willingness to travel and spend on in-person services."

