EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
USDCAD tests its 100 hour MA and backs off on the first look
GBPUSD tumbles to lowest level since January 18. Pair trends to the downside.
USDJPY tests the high for the year
The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as the NA session begins
Cable falls to lowest in ten weeks as pound weakens alongside firmer dollar
Forex Orders
Central Banks
BOE's Mann says signal from 5Y5Y inflation measures not troubling
Fed's Bullard sees two rate hikes in 2022
ECB's Lagarde: For now we see no signs that this increase in inflation is becoming broad based
PBOC governor says China will stretch the time for normal monetary policy implementation
ICYMI: Kaplan and Rosengren announced their resignations in the wake of Fed trading scandal