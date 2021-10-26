US August Case-Shiller home price index +19.7% vs +20.1% y/y expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US 20-city home price data from Case-Shiller

  • Prior was 19.9%
  • Prices up 1.2% m/m vs 1.5% prior
The FHFA August house price index was released at the same time:
  • Prices m/m +1.0% vs +1.3% expected
  • Prior was +1.4%
Both of these are on the soft side but prices rising 1.0-1.2% each month is a recipe for serious home price inflation. I suspect covid weighed on sales in the month. In an hour we will get new home sales for Sept.

