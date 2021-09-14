US August CPI +5.3% y/y vs +5.3% expected

Highlights of the US August 2021 CPI report

  • Prior was +5.4%
  • m/m CPI +0.3% vs +0.4% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.5%
  • Real weekly earnings +0.3% vs -0.1% expected
  • Full release (pdf)
Core inflation:
  • Ex food and energy +4.0% vs +4.2% y/y expected
  • Prior ex food and energy +4.3%
  • Core m/m +0.1% vs +0.3% exp  -- lowest since Feb
  • Prior core m/m +0.3%
These numbers are broadly lower than anticipated and the US dollar is down across the board in response by around 20 pips.

The year-over-year chart (above) is starting to look like a covid case count chart that's beginning to roll over. That's exactly what the Fed is looking for via its 'transitory' narrative.

More details:
  • Used cars -1.5% m/m vs +0.2% prior
  • Used cars +31.9% y/y
  • New vehicles +1.2% vs +1.7% m/m prior
  • New vehicles +7.6% y/y
  • Shelter +0.2% vs +0.4% m/m prior (this skews a bit lower because of falling hotel prices)
  • Energy +2.0% m/m vs +1.6% m/m prior
  • Energy +25% y/y
  • Food +0.4% m/m vs +0.7% prior
  • Airline fares -9.1% m/m



