US August CPI +5.3% y/y vs +5.3% expected

Core inflation:

Ex food and energy +4.0% vs +4.2% y/y expected

Prior ex food and energy +4.3%



Core m/m +0.1% vs +0.3% exp -- lowest since Feb



Prior core m/m +0.3%

These numbers are broadly lower than anticipated and the US dollar is down across the board in response by around 20 pips.





The year-over-year chart (above) is starting to look like a covid case count chart that's beginning to roll over. That's exactly what the Fed is looking for via its 'transitory' narrative.





More details: