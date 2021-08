US August Empire Fed manufacturing index 18.3 versus 28.9 estimate

new orders 42.7 versus 34.2 last month



prices paid 66.4 versus 64.6 last month



prices received 52.2 versus 57.6 last month



number of employees 38.5 versus 43.9 last month



average workweek 2.7 versus 3.0 last month



shipments 45.9 versus 39.9 last month



unfilled orders 0.0 versus 1.0 last month



delivery times 0.9 versus 5.1 last month



inventories 8.0 versus 9.1 last month



capital expenditures 23.0 versus 26.3 last month



technology spending 15.0 versus 14.1 last month



The data has been volatile over the last two months. Last month the report showed a sharp increase to 43.0 versus 18.0 expected. This month the index moved back toward the recent ranges.







Firms to remain optimistic on the future as the six month condition index rose by seven points to 46.5.