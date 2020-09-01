US August final Markit manufacturing PMI 53.1 vs 53.6 expected

Prelim was 53.6

Prior was 50.9

This is a disappointment ahead of the ISM data at the top of the hour. It adds some downside risk to the 54.8 consensus estimate.



In the broader context, the improvement continues with the jump to 53.1 from 50.9 still a strong look for the sector.







