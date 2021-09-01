US August ISM manufacturing 59.9 vs 58.6 expected
US August ISM manufacturing data
- Prior was 59.5
- Prices paid 79.3 vs 83.8 expected (prior was 85.7)
- Employment 49.0 vs 52.9 prior
- New orders 6637 vs 64.9 prior
That miss on employment might get some attention after today's ADP report and ahead of non-farm payrolls. Manufacturing isn't a big US employer but it's another soft data point on that front.
More details:
- production 60.0 versus 58.4 in July
- supplier deliveries 69.5 versus 72.5 last month
- inventories 54.2 versus 48.9 last month
- customer inventories 30.2 versus 25.0 last month
- backlog of orders 68.2 or 65.0 last month
- new export orders 56.6 versus 55.7 last month
- imports 54.3 versus 53.7 last month
- "The chip shortage is impacting supply lines. So far, we've been able to manage it without impacting clients." [Computer & Electronic Products]
- "Some factories have been impacted by COVID-19 cases. Malaysian government says factories can operate at only 60 percent of capacity." [Computer & Electronic Products]
- "We continue to see extended lead times due to port delays and sea container tightness. Manufacturing capacities are impacted by a lack of workers reducing output. Several chemical facilities have experienced fires, explosions and spills, further challenging suppliers' ability to deliver on time and in full." [Chemical Products]
- "Strong sales continue, but production is limited due to supply issues with chips." [Transportation Equipment]
- "Supply chain functions have been relentlessly challenging. All things from freight (both over the road and ocean), already constrained labor forces are further exacerbated by COVID-19 absenteeism. Also, high prices everywhere are wearing our employee base down." [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]
- "Oil prices have remained higher than planned and is helping to secure capital funds and project sanctions for 2021-22 projects." [Petroleum & Coal Products]
- "Bookings/sales continue to be strong. Persistent supply issues - including availability of materials, freight/logistics/containers, and allocation of key commodities - continue to hamper production ramp to meet demand. Also struggling with lack of labor in several factories. Commodities are still inflationary, but price increases have leveled." [Furniture & Related Products]
- "Business is strong. Part shortages are our largest business constraint. We cannot fulfill orders to customers in reasonable lead times. Now booking out into 2022, and it will get worse as we hit our cyclical high demand in the fourth quarter." [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]
- "Business is going strong, but raw material prices still under increasing price pressure. Labor is still an issue." [Plastics & Rubber Products]
- "Continue to be unable to hire hourly personnel or machine operators due to few applicants. Steel and aluminum remain in short supply. New business continues to grow and come in. Unable to handle influx of orders without staff, both hourly and salaried." [Fabricated Metal Products]
- "Customer order backlog continues to climb because we are unable to raise production rates due to supplier parts and manpower challenges. Continue to see price increases with key commodities, and logistics is an ongoing challenge that has no end in sight." [Machinery]
"Business Survey Committee panelists reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle at unprecedented levels to meet increasing demand. All segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by record-long raw-materials lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products. The new surges of COVID-19 are adding to pandemic-related issues - worker absenteeism, short-term shutdowns due to parts shortages, difficulties in filling open positions and overseas supply chain problems - that continue to limit manufacturing-growth potential. However, optimistic panel sentiment remained strong, with eight positive comments for every cautious comment ... Disruptions from COVID-19, primarily in Southeast Asia, are having dramatic impacts on many industry sectors. Ports congestion in China continues to be a headwind as transportation networks remain stressed.