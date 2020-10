August job openings from the Fed survey





Prior was 6618K

Hiring rate 4.2% vs 4.2% prior



Separations 3.3% vs 3.6% prior



Quits 2.0% v 2.1% prior



Layoffs 1.0% vs 1.3% prior



This is a lagging indicator but the chart is beginning to look like others where there's a v-shaped recovery that doesn't get back to the old highs and then flattens out.