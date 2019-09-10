US August NFIB small business optimism index 103.1 vs 103.5 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 10 September 2019





A bit of a dip in the headline reading but it still remains near historical highs so there isn't a significant fallout in business sentiment just yet.





Amid worries about a possible recession, this is one of the key areas to look at for signs of problems starting to arise in the US economy moving forward. NFIB notes that:





"In spite of the success we continue to see on Main Street, the manic predictions of recession are having a psychological effect and creating uncertainty for small business owners throughout the country. Small business owners continue to invest, grow, and hire at historically high levels, and we see no indication of a coming recession.



The August report does not show a sign of inflation or reflect what the Fed has noted. The pessimism we're seeing is contagious, even though the actual economy is thriving. Expectations can be infected and, as a result, could turn sour. All the talk about an impending recession can create a false reality, but it doesn't make it right. Main Street is continuing to produce and remains strong in spite of the headlines."

This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country.



