US August non-farm payrolls +1371K vs +1350K expected

Prior was +1763 (revised to 1734K)



Unemployment rate 8.4% vs 9.8% expected

Prior unemployment rate 10.2%

Unemployment would be 9.1% without misclassification vs 11.1% prior



Participation rate 61.7% vs 61.8% expected

Prior participation rate 61.4%

Underemployment rate 14.2% vs 16.5% prior

Average hourly earnings 0.0% m/m vs 0.0% expected

Average hourly earnings 4.7% y/y vs +4.5% expected

Average weekly hours 34.6 vs 34.5 expected

Two month net revision -39K

Change in private payrolls +1027K vs +1325K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +29K vs +65K expected

The headline was pushed higher by government jobs as private employment disappointed but the big story here is the dramatic drop in unemployment.





The market reaction has been tepid. USD/JPY initially jumped 25 pips but has halved that while the other dollar moves are smaller. Stock futures are doing a bit better.



Whenever there is a data point like this in a tumultuous market, some of the orderflow goes on pause ahead of the event. So often what looks like the 'reaction' is a resumption of people doing what they were going to do before. That can change if the report is wildly out of line but this one is close enough to consensus, and the unemployment drop is some very good news.

