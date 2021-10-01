US August PCE core inflation +3.6% vs +3.6% y/y expected
Highlights of the Personal Consumption Expenditure report
- PCE core MoM +0.3% vs +0.3% expected
- Prior MoM +0.3%
- Core PCE +3.6% vs +3.6% expected
- Prior was 3.6% y/y
- Headline PCE +4.3% vs +4.2% prior
- Deflator MoM +0.4% vs +0.4% prior
- Personal income -0.2% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +1.1%
- Personal spending +0.8% vs +0.6% expected. Prior month +0.3%
- Real personal spending +0.4% vs -0.1% prior
Maybe the most-notable data point looking forward is that at 9.4% the personal savings rate remains extraordinarily high. That's down from 10.1% in July but shows there is still plenty of fuel in the tank for later.