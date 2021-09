US August retail sales +0.7% vs -0.8% expected

US August 2021 retail sales report highlights:





Prior was -1.1% m/m (revised to -1.8%)



Retail sales ex autos +1.8% vs -0.1% expected

Prior ex autos -0.4% (revised to -1.0%)



Retail sales control group +2.5% vs -0.1% expected

Prior control group -1.0% (revised to -1.9%)



Retail sales ex auto and gas +2.0% vs -0.7% prior

Full report (pdf)



This is an impressive report even with the negative revisions. As expected, vehicle sales were a big drag, down 3.6% while electronics/appliances fell 3.1%. That was balanced by strong furniture store sales, food and beverage stores and non-store retailers (online).





Food services and drinking places 0.0%

Non store retailers (online) +5.3%

Clothing and accessories +0.1%

Gasoline stations +0.2%

Electronics and appliances -3.1%

Furniture +3.7%

Motor vehicle and parts dealers -3.6% For some perspective, retail sales are 15.1% higher than a year ago. That's well-above the trend and the fear is that it mean reverts. So far we're not seeing the evidence.

Some key categories (m/m):For some perspective, retail sales are 15.1% higher than a year ago. That's well-above the trend and the fear is that it mean reverts. So far we're not seeing the evidence.