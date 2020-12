US health secretary, Alex Azar, remarks

Says FDA will grant emergency use to Pfizer vaccine







S&P 500 futures are still down by 0.7% currently.

That just merely confirms the positive development but it won't do much to change the ugly tones in the market ahead of the open for Wall Street today. Also, there's this issue with the US on the Pfizer vaccine as well.