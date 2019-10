Big fall in rigs in the current week

the Baker Hughes rig count for the week of October 25 fell to 830 from 851 last week. The estimate was for a modest drop to 850.







Oil rigs fell to 696 from 713 last week



gas rigs fell to 133 from 137 last week



The price of WTI crude oil futures is currently trading at $56.26. That is up $0.05 or 0.09%. The high price for the day reached $56.55. The low price extended down to $55.60