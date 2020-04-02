US balks at extending aid to mortgage servicers

US holds off on extending virus aid to mortgage servicers

Servicers want aid to ease looming liquidity crunch

The industry is worried about a surge of missed payments and the industry wants money from last week's stimulus plan to help them deal with the fallout.



The report says the Treasury wants to see how many people ask for mortgage forebearance and stop making payments before moving forward.





The most interesting companies right now are the ones on the razor's edge of the 'bailout line'. If you get a bailout, you make it big time. If you don't, you're dead.

