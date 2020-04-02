US-based employers cut jobs by the most since January 2009 during last month

US Challenger job cuts rise by 292% from February to 222,288 in March











Specifically, the shutdown of non-essential business in the country caused 141,844 jobs to be cut. Here is the breakdown:





That represents the highest number of layoffs since January 2009 and just take note that this number does not take into account the number of workers that were furloughed during the last month as a result of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.