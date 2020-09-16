US blacklists another Chinese firm over military work

WSJ report on moves from the US Treasury against a Chinese company that helped to build a military base for China in Cambodia

blacklisted China’s state-owned Union Development Group (UDG)

the action was described by officials as an effort by the Trump administration to more aggressively target companies that are helping Beijing to globally expand its military reach Link to the Wall Street Journal is here for more (may be gated)









I posted a few days ago on the implications of Biden winning in November on US-China relations. Trump has made a lot of decisions targeting China and the other side of US politics have not made many objections, its likely Biden will not be winding back much any time soon.



