US bonds point to a sour start to the week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US 10-year yields down 4.9 bps

The combination of soft UMich US consumer sentiment data and weak Chinese economic numbers is putting a bid into a safe havens. That's pushing down on Treasury yields, which have fallen below last week's lows.

US 10-year yields are down 4.9 bps to 1.248% after touching as high as 1.37% last week in what's now looking like a minor double top.
There isn't much in the way of support here.

Maybe 10 straight days of gains in the Stoxx 600 was too good to be true?

