US indices open near unchanged levels

Modest gains after a few minutes in the major stock indices.

The US stock market is open as US and China officials gather for trade negotiations. The optics from China seem to be more positive, but the devil is in the details of what they are willing to do. My feeling is buying pork or agricultural goods is old news to the Trump administration. Does the concessions stop new tariffs being imposed, is probably the best case scenario.





The snapshot is currently showing

S&P index +1.2 points or 0.04% at 2920.50



NASDAQ index +6 points or 0.08% 7910



Dow industrial average -3 points at 26342



In the US debt market, yields are higher:





In other markets: