US building permits 1.464M va 1.500M estimate

Building permits and housing starts

US building permits for the month of February 1.464Mvs expected 1.5M. The previous month came in at 1.55M

Housing starts 1.599M vs expected 1.5M. The previous month came in at 1.567 million revised up to 1.624M



building permits fell -5.5% versus 9.2% last month



housing starts fell -1.5% versus +1.4% last month (revised from -3.6%)



single-family starts fell to 1010K



multifamily starts rose to 557K



completions fell to 1280K from 1323K in January



The thousand data can be quite volatile. This data is of course not reflective of current economic conditions.








