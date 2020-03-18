US building permits 1.464M va 1.500M estimate

Building permits and housing starts

  • US building permits for the month of February 1.464Mvs expected 1.5M. The previous month came in at 1.55M
  • Housing starts 1.599M vs expected 1.5M. The previous month came in at 1.567 million revised up to 1.624M
  • building permits fell -5.5% versus 9.2% last month
  • housing starts fell -1.5% versus +1.4% last month (revised from -3.6%)
  • single-family starts fell to 1010K
  • multifamily starts rose to 557K
  • completions fell to 1280K from 1323K in January
The thousand data can be quite volatile. This data is of course not reflective of current economic conditions.  

US building permits
