US bullion broker APMEX says surging silver demand prompts transaction delays

APMEX comments on the surge in silver demand

statement by the broker itself:





In the last week, we have seen a dramatic shift in Silver demand from our customers. For example, the ratio of ounces sold per day was running about two times earlier in the week and closer to four times the average demand by the end of the week..



We suspect premiums will rise and rise quickly, as we are seeing significant increases in our costs, when we can even locate the metal. It is also highly likely that we will need an additional day or two to fill orders based on current order counts..

Adding to the story of the surge in silver prices as we start the new week.



