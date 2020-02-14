US business inventories for December 0.1% versus 0.1% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski

Business inventories for December

  • business inventories for the month of December came in at +0.1% versus 0.1% estimate. The prior month came in at -0.2% (unchanged)
  • retail inventories ex auto's came in at unchanged. That matched November
  • inventory to sales ratio was 1.4 months versus 1.3 months November
  • business sales fell -0.1% versus November +0.5% (revised from 0.7%)
Looking at the start of inventories, the trend has been moving lower.

The inventory to sales ratio is sitting near the highest level going back to 2017.  

