US business inventories for May -2.3% vs. -2.3% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US business inventories for May 2020

US business inventories
  • US business inventories for May 2020 fell -2.3%. That was in line with estimates
  • total sales increased by 8.4% vs. -14.4% last month
  • inventory to sales ratio fell to 1.51 vs. 1.67 last month
  • prior month revised to -1.4% from -1.3% previously reported
  • manufacturing inventories +0.2% vs. -0.5% in April
  • retail inventories -6.2% vs. -3.8% in April
  • ex auto -1.6 vs. -1.2 in April
  • auto and parts -14.9% vs. -3.4% last month
  • general merchandise -0.4% vs. -2.9% last month
  • wholesalers -1.2% vs. 0.2% last month
The inventories fell as retailers reacted to the coronavirus and total sales rebounded from the April plunge.  Nevertheless, the data is old news.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose