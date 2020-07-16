US business inventories for May -2.3% vs. -2.3% estimate

US business inventories for May 2020





US business inventories for May 2020 fell -2.3%. That was in line with estimates



total sales increased by 8.4% vs. -14.4% last month



inventory to sales ratio fell to 1.51 vs. 1.67 last month



prior month revised to -1.4% from -1.3% previously reported



manufacturing inventories +0.2% vs. -0.5% in April



retail inventories -6.2% vs. -3.8% in April



ex auto -1.6 vs. -1.2 in April



auto and parts -14.9% vs. -3.4% last month



general merchandise -0.4% vs. -2.9% last month



wholesalers -1.2% vs. 0.2% last month



The inventories fell as retailers reacted to the coronavirus and total sales rebounded from the April plunge. Nevertheless, the data is old news.





