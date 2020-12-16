US business inventories for October 0.7% vs. 0.6% estimate

US business inventories for October 2020

  • business inventories rise by 0.7% vs. 0.6% estimate. Total inventories are down -4.0% year on year
  • business sales rise by 0.9%. Total business sales are up 2.2% year on year
  • business inventories prior month was revised to 0.8% from 0.7%
  • the inventory to sales ratio dipped to 1.31 vs. 1.32 last month. In May it was up at 1.50
  • manufacturing inventories sales ratio is down to 1.41 from 1.42 last month. In May he was up at 1.65
  • retail inventories/sales rose slightly to 1.23 from 1.22 last month. It was at 1.35 back in May
Business inventories for the month of October rise by 0.7%
The data is someone positive as sales are covering inventory rise, but the retail sales report today for November suggests a weakening of that trend may be ahead.
