US business inventories for October 0.7% vs. 0.6% estimate

US business inventories for October 2020

business inventories rise by 0.7% vs. 0.6% estimate. Total inventories are down -4.0% year on year



business sales rise by 0.9%. Total business sales are up 2.2% year on year



business inventories prior month was revised to 0.8% from 0.7%



the inventory to sales ratio dipped to 1.31 vs. 1.32 last month. In May it was up at 1.50



manufacturing inventories sales ratio is down to 1.41 from 1.42 last month. In May he was up at 1.65



retail inventories/sales rose slightly to 1.23 from 1.22 last month. It was at 1.35 back in May







The data is someone positive as sales are covering inventory rise, but the retail sales report today for November suggests a weakening of that trend may be ahead.

