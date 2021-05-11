US business lobby (AmCham) wants the US and China to rebuild relationship
The American Chamber of Commerce in China (AKA AmCham) in its annual white paper
- called on the United States and China to communicate and cooperate more
- China should implement its commitments to equal treatment for foreign business
- China should drop its implicit guidance to replace foreign products with domestic alternatives
- "The government should abandon the use of implicit, unpublished, or internal guidance to replace U.S. or other foreign-made products/services with domestically made equivalents"
Info via Reuters on the AmCham remarks