US business lobby (AmCham) wants the US and China to rebuild relationship

The American Chamber of Commerce in China (AKA AmCham) in its annual white paper

called on the United States and China to communicate and cooperate more

China should implement its commitments to equal treatment for foreign business

China should drop its implicit guidance to replace foreign products with domestic alternatives

"The government should abandon the use of implicit, unpublished, or internal guidance to replace U.S. or other foreign-made products/services with domestically made equivalents"

Info via Reuters on the AmCham remarks








