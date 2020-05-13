US-Canada border expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until 21 June

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Globe and Mail reports on the matter

The current border closure is set to expire on 21 May but officials have been in discussion on whether or not to extend the duration, as there are concerns about an influx in travel flow that may hinder efforts to contain the virus outbreak in both countries.

Just keep in mind that the longer borders and international travel remain restricted, the more damage this does to the global economy in general.
See here for global coronavirus case data

