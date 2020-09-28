US case count surges to 86,206 vs 49,871
Record case count in the US
The US case count search to 86,206 from 49,871 yesterday. That is a record case count in the US.
The number of deaths rose by 295 vs. 853 previously.
France had a mirror opposite set of statistics today:
My personal weekend observations from Arizona where the summer heat is starting to crack, is that there were more people at dining establishments. One particular place in a strip mall had what seemed to be a Trump rally with little in the way of social distancing inside and outside. Not a mask to be found as well.
- case count fell to 4070 from 11,123, but
- Deaths rose to 81 from 27 previously
How was your neighborhood?