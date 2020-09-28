US case count surges to 86,206 vs 49,871

Record case count in the US

The US case count search to 86,206 from 49,871 yesterday. That is a record case count in the US.





The number of deaths rose by 295 vs. 853 previously.





France had a mirror opposite set of statistics today:

case count fell to 4070 from 11,123, but

Deaths rose to 81 from 27 previously







My personal weekend observations from Arizona where the summer heat is starting to crack, is that there were more people at dining establishments. One particular place in a strip mall had what seemed to be a Trump rally with little in the way of social distancing inside and outside. Not a mask to be found as well.