US cases rise to 41,464, up from 34,240 yesterday

cases rise by 41,464 vs. 34,240 yesterday



total deaths increased by 1224 vs. 961 reported yesterday.



Total deaths from the CDC now equal 196,277



total cases over the last 7 days has increased by 269,769.



Many expect the total cases (and deaths) to rise over the next few weeks due to the Labor Day holiday.







Kids going back to school and the opening of football seasons in college and pro where some teams are allowing up to 20,000 fans, have the potential to increase Covid cases.





