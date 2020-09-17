US cases rise to 41,464, up from 34,240 yesterday
Deaths and cases move higher in the USThe CDC is reporting the Covid case numbers for the day:
- cases rise by 41,464 vs. 34,240 yesterday
- total deaths increased by 1224 vs. 961 reported yesterday.
- Total deaths from the CDC now equal 196,277
- total cases over the last 7 days has increased by 269,769.
Many expect the total cases (and deaths) to rise over the next few weeks due to the Labor Day holiday.
Kids going back to school and the opening of football seasons in college and pro where some teams are allowing up to 20,000 fans, have the potential to increase Covid cases.