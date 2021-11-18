US CBO says Biden's spending bills will add $367bn to the budget deficit over a decade

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Congressional Budget Office says the bills are not fully paid for, will add to the deficit. 

US Treasury Secretary Yellen though says estimates make it clear the Build Back Better program is fully paid for.   

Meanwhile, there will be debate, votes in the US House Thursday evening on the bill. 


