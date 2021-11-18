US CBO says Biden's spending bills will add $367bn to the budget deficit over a decade

Congressional Budget Office says the bills are not fully paid for, will add to the deficit.

"CBO estimates that enacting this legislation would result in a net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion over the 2022-2031 period, not counting any additional revenue that may be generated by additional funding for tax enforcement"

CBO link: Summary of Cost Estimate for H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act

US Treasury Secretary Yellen though says estimates make it clear the Build Back Better program is fully paid for.







Meanwhile, there will be debate, votes in the US House Thursday evening on the bill.




