US CBO projects 2021 US budget deficit of $2.258 trillion

Deficit of $2.258T vs $3.123T in fiscal 2020

Deficit forecast at 10.3% of GDP

Projects FY 2022 deficit of $1.056 trillion or 4.6% of GDP

Average deficit of $1.2 trillion through 2031

Forecasts debt to GDP at 107.2% in 2031

These numbers are based only on laws that have been enacted as of Jan 12. Tack on another $1-1.9 trillion in the latest stimulus bill plus whatever comes later in the year.

