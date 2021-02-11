US CBO projects 2021 US budget deficit of $2.258 trillion

These numbers are comical and don't forget the huge stimulus program in the works

  • Deficit of $2.258T vs $3.123T in fiscal 2020
  • Deficit forecast at 10.3% of GDP
  • Projects FY 2022 deficit of $1.056 trillion or 4.6% of GDP
  • Average deficit of $1.2 trillion through 2031
  • Forecasts debt to GDP at 107.2% in 2031
These numbers are based only on laws that have been enacted as of Jan 12. Tack on another $1-1.9 trillion in the latest stimulus bill plus whatever comes later in the year.

