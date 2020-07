cases climb to 63,028 vs. 57,777 in the prior report



Deaths also surged back above the 1k level to 1047 (yesterday the deaths came in at 473)



The NASDAQ has moved back negative. It is currently trading down -16 point or -0.15% to 10663. The S&P index is still positive by 5.7 points or 0.18% at 3263. The Dow industrial average is up 44 points or 0.16% at 26883.7.