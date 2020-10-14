CDC reports 47,459 new US cases vs 46,614 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US CDC coronavirus statistics for the day

The CDC is reporting the US coronavirus statistics for the day:
  • cases rise by 47,459 vs 46,614 yesterday
  • The death toll increases by 748 vs 338 yesterday

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose