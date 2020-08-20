US CDC coronavirus cases rise to 46,500 from 39,318 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Deaths higher

The US CDC coronavirus statistics are being released for yesterday:
  • Case count rises by 46,500 from 39,318 yesterday. 
  • The number of deaths came in at 1404 vs. 1172 reported yesterday
US case count meant
Meanwhile France's reporting 4771 cases up from 3776. The number of deaths fell from yesterday to 12 from 17. The numbers are not US-like, but they are trending more to the upside

France's case count
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose