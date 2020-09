US CDC Covid statistics are being released for the day





In France, their case count remains elevated at 7157 vs. 7017 (that is near high case count level of 7379). The death toll was modest at 20 vs. 27 yesterday.









The US CDC Covid cases for the day are showing a dip to 39,711 from 43,249 yesterday. The death count remains above the thousand at 1009 vs. 1033 yesterday.