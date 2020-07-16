US CDC daily case count rises by 67,404 vs 60,971

the daily case count rose to 67,404 from 60,971 yesterday (increase of 10.5%)



the death count increased by 947 vs. 773 yesterday (22.5% increase)



Hospital data on COVID-19 patients will now be rerouted to the Trump administration instead of first being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Health and Human Services. The HHS database is not open to the public, which could affect the work of researchers, modelers and health officials who rely on CDC data.





In defense of the move HHS spokesman Michael Caputo said the change was made to streamline the flow of information.