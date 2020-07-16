US CDC daily case count rises by 67,404 vs 60,971
Record daily case countThe CDC is out with their daily coronavirus statistics:
- the daily case count rose to 67,404 from 60,971 yesterday (increase of 10.5%)
- the death count increased by 947 vs. 773 yesterday (22.5% increase)
Hospital data on COVID-19 patients will now be rerouted to the Trump administration instead of first being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Health and Human Services. The HHS database is not open to the public, which could affect the work of researchers, modelers and health officials who rely on CDC data.
In defense of the move HHS spokesman Michael Caputo said the change was made to streamline the flow of information.
"Today, the CDC still has at least a week lag in reporting hospital data. America requires it in real time. The new, faster and complete data system is what our nation needs to defeat the coronavirus, and the CDC, an operating division of HHS, will certainly participate in this streamlined all-of-government response. They will simply no longer control it."Much ado about nothing? Perhaps but time will tell about the transparency of the information to those that need it.