US CDC extends the pause on usage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunisation panel says its awaiting further information on the risk of the vaccine.

  • postpones making a decision on the vaccine
Which, effectively, means the pause on the use of the J&J vaccine has been extended.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the two that have been widely used, J&J usage is at the margin only so this pause (news of which filtered out yesterday) is only of small impact on the vaccination rollout.  



