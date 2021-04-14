US CDC extends the pause on usage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunisation panel says its awaiting further information on the risk of the vaccine.

postpones making a decision on the vaccine

Which, effectively, means the pause on the use of the J&J vaccine has been extended.





The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the two that have been widely used, J&J usage is at the margin only so this pause (news of which filtered out yesterday) is only of small impact on the vaccination rollout.







