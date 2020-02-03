US CDC has confirmed a second 'person-to-person' transmission of coronavirus

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
WTI crude oil falls below $50 per barrel to lowest in a year
USDCAD extends above topside trend line. Crude oil fall helps to weaken the CAD
Technical breakdown: WTI crude oil breaks the June low
Stocks continue the run higher. NASDAQ nearly retraces Friday's steep fall
EURUSD tests 100 hour MA after ISM data and bouces
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB's de Guindos: Fiscal policy has to play a role
ECB's de Guindos: Inflation will hover at present levels over the next 12 months
PBOC says that stock market plunge today is due to some irrational factors
PBOC adviser says the chance of a rate cut on Feb 20 has increased significantly
China cuts rates