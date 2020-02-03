US CDC has confirmed a second 'person-to-person' transmission of coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

No word on the details yet

The CDC  is holding a telebriefing briefing now. Officials said they're preparing as if coronavirus were the next pandemic.

Risk trades have slipped from the highs in the past 40 minutes. S&P 500 gains have now been halved.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose