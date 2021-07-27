US CDC recommends masks for vaccinated people - White House concurs

US President Biden's White House has implemented a mask mandate indoors for all staff, regardless of vaccine status. 

The new move comes in response to the fresh guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
  • recommended vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings
  • applies to areas of the US with high rates of coronavirus transmission (and schools)
Vaccination rates in the US are stalling and new infections are mounting again. 





