US CDC reports 26,643 new coronavirus cases yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest numbers from the CDC

These number generally lag by a day so they capture Sunday data. This compares to 27,616 a day earlier and 34,284 the day before that.

Tomorrow should include a big jump. The Reuters and Johns Hopkins data is more up-to-date.

