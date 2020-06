Case growth in the US declines





The numbers reported Friday and Saturday were the first rises above 30,000 but we're back down now. That's likely a result of the weekend under-eporting effect but we'll just have to wait until later in the week to find out.



The CDC also reported 308 new deaths to bring the total just shy of 120,000.





The overall trend in the US right now is for fewer hospitalizations and deaths despite higher case numbers. How is that possible?





The virus is weakening Treatment is improving

Younger people are getting the virus



That's generally good news but the part of about the virus weakening is certainly in dispute. A bigger factor is likely lower viral loads because of precautions.





The trend towards younger cohorts is backed up by data but the risk is that the waves of young people going out and getting infected in bars or social activities works its way through the 'food chain' and older and vulnerable people eventually get it, so cases spike again.