US CDC reports 29,214 new coronavirus cases. A look at the charts

US cases still at a high rate

The good news is that US cases rose 1.0% yesterday compared to the 1.2% average over the past week.







The bad news is that 29,214 new cases is still a heckuva lot of people getting sick and now 109,901 Americans have died including 709 yesterday.





If you compare new US cases to Italy and the UK, the trend isn't exactly a reason for the buy-everything trade that's percolating in equity markets and risk assets.





The curve is flat but it's not going down and with the end of social distancing, it's tough to envision a further swift fall.





One country that's getting some fresh attention is Iran, which is in the grips of a second wave.







