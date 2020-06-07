US CDC reports 29,214 new coronavirus cases. A look at the charts

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US cases still at a high rate

The good news is that US cases rose 1.0% yesterday compared to the 1.2% average over the past week.

The bad news is that 29,214 new cases is still a heckuva lot of people getting sick and now 109,901 Americans have died including 709 yesterday.

If you compare new US cases to Italy and the UK, the trend isn't exactly a reason for the buy-everything trade that's percolating in equity markets and risk assets.
The curve is flat but it's not going down and with the end of social distancing, it's tough to envision a further swift fall.

One country that's getting some fresh attention is Iran, which is in the grips of a second wave.

Iran virus
