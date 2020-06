The latest tally





This is a lagging indicator and doesn't take into account data reported earlier today but it's the 'official' tally.





With 41,075 cases today, that's 2,545,250 total cases now. The record set June 26 was 45,313. The day ahead is likely to be lower but the count tends to run later in the week and there's no reason not to expect a continued rise.





The Monday death toll is 885, that compares to 292 a week ago. The total is 126,369.