US CDC reports 592 new virus deaths vs 620 a day ago

The latest US data

Total deaths now 98,261

New cases 24,958 vs 15,342 a day ago The US will almost surely hit 100,000 deaths this week. That will spark some headlines but I can't see why it would affect the market.

As for cases, this is a slightly different data set but the trend is clearly lower, albeit slowly.





The concern is that we went from almost zero cases to 30,000 per day in a few weeks and now the economy is reopening.





Almost no one is predicting a second wave at the moment right now but the market wasn't exactly on top of the virus from the outset.



