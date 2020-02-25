US CDC travel warning on South Korea is now at to level 3, the highest

There are alert levels 1, 2 and 3, with 3 the highest warning level.

From the CDC, Key Points

CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.



There is a widespread, ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that can be spread from person to person.

Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions may be at increased risk for severe disease.



SK joins China t the top of the warning levels.





Japan remains at Level 2





Level !: